Vivo X100 Pro Plus Gets A 200X Zoom Camera; Vivo V30 Bags Indoensian Certification

Vivo recently launched the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones. Now there’s some interesting information about its upcoming Vivo X100 Pro Plus smartphone.

X100 Pro Plus will feature a remarkable camera innovation – the presence of a Periscope Telephoto lens with a 200MP sensor. To enhance the quality of the photos, the phone offers 10X optical zoom and 200X digital zoom.

Vivo X100 Pro Plus is expected to launch in the month of April next year. Its standout features are a 2K screen resolution, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and Sony LYT-900 sensor.

The model numbers of the recently released Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones are V2308 and V2309 respectively. Both X100 and X100 Pro are equipped with a 4nm chipset named MediaTekDimensity 9300. The operating system for these phones available in the global market is Android 14 powered Funtouch OS 14. On the other hand, the operating system for both these phones available in China is Android 14 powered OriginOS 4. Both smartphones contain Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU.

Both these phones come with four variants namely 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. They will boast a 6.78-inch large LTPO AMOLED screen, 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate. Both of them will include a triple camera setup in the rear and a 32MP front camera.

Vivo V30 (V2318) Smartphone Gets Indonesia’s SDPPI Certification

The vanilla V30 smartphone has attained SDPPI certification from Indonesia. This suggests that the series will be launched soon.V30’s model number is V2318, the certificate number is 96151/SDPPI/2023, and PLG ID is 5466. The database of the SDPPI certification mentions the moniker V30. So, it is confirmed that the V2318 model represents the Vivo V30.

Looking at its specifications, it comes with the Adreno 720 GPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3SoC, 12GB RAM, and Android 14 operating system. In addition to the V30, the series may also include the V30 Pro and the V30 Lite smartphones.