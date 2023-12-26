Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Smartphone’s Specs and Pricing Leaked

Samsung is focusing on releasing the new smartphone belonging to the XCover series pretty soon.

There have been some rumors about Samsung’s forthcoming rugged smartphone – Samsung Galaxy XCover 7.

The series’ upcoming smartphone – Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 – is anticipated to be launched as the successor of the Galaxy XCover 5. The details about the smartphone’s design have already been leaked. Now new leaks are emerging about the smartphone’s memory options, display size, model number, price, and a few other specifications. An earlier leak had indicated that the smartphone’s model number is SM-G556B.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 w/ 6.6in FHD+ screen, 6/128GB coming in at a sub 400 Euro price point, it seems. Def nice for a rugged device like this. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 22, 2023

As per the loyal tipster named Roland Quandt, it is anticipated that this smartphone will have a 6.6-inch long FHD+ screen. It will have 128GB storage space and 6GB RAM. Moreover, it is expected to have an approximate price of less than €400. If the leaks prove to be true, the smartphone will boast the same 6.6-inch display as its predecessor – the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

The smartphone’s FCC certification disclosed that it will have a removable battery with 4,000 mAh capacity. The certification also discloses the support for 5G and NFC compatibility. 25W wired charging will be supported. The smartphone has been recently spotted in the Geekbench listing. It demonstrates that the smartphone will include a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Since it is a rugged smartphone, it is expected to support an IP68 rating that resists damage due to water and dust. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to have passed the test of MIL-STD 810 Military standard. The standard suggests that the smartphone will ensure durability even in rugged environmental conditions.

No other details have yet been disclosed about the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7. Although Samsung has not confirmed the launch date yet, the appearance of the smartphone on the certification websites in India, Thailand, and Malaysia indicates that its arrival is just around the corner in the aforementioned regions. Furthermore, the smartphone has obtained the BIS certification, which suggests that it might launch in India.