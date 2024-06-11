Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Camera Leak Might Disappoint the Fans; Here’s Why

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (a.k.a) Fan Edition is in the making and the phone might be released later this year. The phone has been in the news of late, thanks to the leaks and rumors.

A new camera leak has emerged now and it hints that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might not get a newer or better camera sensor but that it will come with the same sensor that was fitted in the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.

While ‘Fan Edition’ smartphones are considered to be an alternative to the flagship series phones, users might still look for something new in the phone. So if this rumor about the camera turns out to be true, fans of this upcoming smartphone will definitely be disappointed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leaked Specs

From the various leaks that have appeared already for the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone, we know that it will be fitted with a 50MP ISOCELL sensor as the main camera sensor at the rear. The same sensor is seen in the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE and also the Galaxy S24 series phones. There’s no real “upgrade” in the camera department of the S24 FE. We still have no other information about the other two sensors that will accompany this primary sensor so we’ll have to wait for more info to emerge.

Processor

The phone is expected to be fitted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC or Samsung’s Exynos 2400. These are the same chips that were present in the Galaxy S24 smartphones. While the global variants could be fitted with the Exynos processor, a few markets may get the Qualcomm processor.

The display is expected to be 6.1-inch AMOLED type and the phone will have 12GB RAM and 128 and 256GB variants. The battery capacity is expected to be slightly better at 4500 mAh instead of the 4000 mAh in the base variant of Galaxy S24.

All these are still rumors and we advise you to take these with a pinch of salt. When we get to see the real specs or certifications, we will keep you updated.