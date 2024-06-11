Vivo Y28s 5G (V2346) Appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC and 8GB RAM

Vivo’s upcoming Y-series smartphone Vivo Y28s 5G has been benchmarked on the Geekbench platform.

The phone with model number V2346 is the Vivo Y28s 5G, as seen from the various certifications bagged by this phone so far. It has now appeared on the Geekbench website revealing a few key specs as it usually does.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset which was recently launched in April 2024. The codename of the chipset is ‘k6835v2_64‘. So far, only two smartphones have been launched with this chipset namely Realme 12x 5G and Realme Narzo N65 5G.

Vivo Y28s 5G has scored 599 and 1707 points in single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench and the performance scores are on par with those of Realme 12x 5G and Narzo N65 5G. This confirms that Y28s 5G will compete with these devices.

The OS version is Android 14 and the RAM capacity is 8GB. Dimensity 6300 has six ARM Cortex A55 cores that clock at 2.0GHz and two ARM Cortex A76 cores that clock at 2.4GHz. It is coupled with Mali G57 MC2 GPU.

Vivo V2346 model number has appeared in various certifications namely IECEE, Bluetooth SIG, IMEI, GCF and UAE’s TDRA. The moniker Vivo Y28s 5G has been confirmed in the above certifications and other details revealed include the charging speed of 15W, via CQC certification.

Specs and Release Date

While the official release date is not known yet, the phone could be first released in China before getting a global release. There are no official specs or rumors about the device doing the rounds. While the moniker suggests that this could be the successor to the Vivo Y28 smartphone which was released with the Dimensity 6020 chipset, the presence of the new chipset confirms that the Y28s is indeed going to be a better smartphone.

The camera specs could be a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera with HD recording. 5000 mAh could be the battery capacity. Stay tuned for more updates.