Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy Tab A9+ Get One UI 6.1; Galaxy S23 Series, S24 Get June Patch Updates

Samsung has promptly been sending security patch updates and One UI 6.1 updates to its devices according to its schedule.

Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung is rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy A23 5G device owners in India. Earlier, only the Verizon-only devices in the US received the update and now it’s the international variant in India that’s getting the update. The firmware version is A236EXXU5EXDA and the model number is SM-A236. Alongside the One UI 6.1 update, the phone is also receiving the April 2024 security patch updates.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy A52, A23 5G and Galaxy F15 5G Get May 2024 Security Patches

Galaxy Tab A9+

Unlike how Samsung usually rolls out the software and One UI updates to all devices in a particular series, the Tab A9 series has been receiving the updates separately. Last week, Galaxy Tab A9 received the One UI 6.1 update and now it’s the turn of Tab A9+ tablets to get the update. The model number of the device is SM-X216B and the devices are receiving the update all across the globe. The firmware version is X216BXXU2CXF1 and the update also brings the May 2024 patch updates.

Galaxy S23 Series

All three phones in the Galaxy S23 series, S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and the base variant S23, have received June 2024 security patch updates which offer enhancements. This update may not clear issues like increased battery drain which resulted from One UI 6.1 update. The firmware version is S91xUSQS3CXE3.

Also Read: Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Get May 2024 Updates; Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and S22 Get One UI 6.1 Updates

Galaxy S24 Series

Verizon users of Galaxy S24 series as well as Korean users have received the June 2024 security updates. All three phones in the series have got this update. Interestingly, when US devices have received only security updates, Korean phones have got additional software stability enhancements with this update. The firmware version is S92xUSQS2AXE4.