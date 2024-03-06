Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M14 5G Receive Security Patch Updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 series devices, along with budget phones Galaxy A13 and Galaxy M14 have received software updates.

Let’s see what each phone has received.

Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series including S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra have all received their second software patch update for the month of March 2024. This is the first set of Samsung devices to receive this update but this update is being sent out to the users in the European region. Others might have to wait for a few days.

The firmware version number is S92xBXXS1AXBG and similar to the February patch, even March updates are expected to fix a wide range of security vulnerabilities.

Galaxy A13 4G

Samsung recently rolled out the Android 14-based OneUI 6.0 update for the Galaxy A13 smartphone and it has now sent the security patch updates for the month of February, which is only intended to fix the vulnerabilities in the previous updates. The firmware number for the update is A135FXXS6DXB1. Users have to note that the update is being rolled out only to the 4G variants across the globe that have the model number SM-A135F.

Galaxy A13 4G was launched in 2022 with Android 12 OS and One UI 4.0. Since the phone has already received two major OS upgrades that were promised, from Android 12 to Android 14, this device won’t be getting any more major upgrades like the Android 15. Nevertheless, users will be receiving support via quarterly security updates till 2027.

Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with model number SM-M146B has started receiving its February 2024 security patch updates now. This was expected last month but the company has only rolled out this month. The firmware version number is M146BXXS3BXB1. Samsung is rolling out the update to the Galaxy M14 devices across several countries including India, UAE, Turkey, Saudi, Nepal, Sri Lanka and a few more.