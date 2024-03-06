Vivo V2352A 5G Appears in China’s MIIT Certification Website

A new smartphone model number Vivo V2352A has appeared on China’s MIIT site and has confirmed that it will support 5G connectivity.

Vivo V2352A will have the latest Android OS, Android 14 and the Satellite connectivity is not available in this model.

Also Read: Vivo V2354A Benchmarked with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and 8GB RAM

From the character ‘A’ present at the end of the model number, we can confirm that this model number belongs to a phone that will be released in China. It’s also obvious from the appearance on China’s MIIT website.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The images of the smartphone have not been added to the MIIT link yet and will be done in the next few days. Once the images are live, we may get an idea about its design, camera placement, number of camera sensors and also the position of the selfie camera sensor in the display.

Also Read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and X Fold 3 Camera Specs and Chipsets Leaked Ahead of Launch

Since this model number has appeared for the very first time in a certification, we have no prior information to share with you. However, we can expect this model to bag plenty of certifications in the next few weeks ahead of its launch.

Other Vivo Models Lined up for Launch

Vivo has plenty of smartphones that are gearing up for release and a few of them will launched this month. Vivo X100s and Vivo X100 Ultra are two smartphones in the X100 series and the iQOO Z9 series has two phones namely Z9 and Z9x.

Also Read: Vivo Y200 Pro 5G (V2303T) is Rebranded Vivo V29e 5G; Vivo T3 5G (V2334) Specs Leaked

Then there’s the X Fold 3 series which again has two devices namely Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro. In addition to this, there’s a Vivo Pad 3 device that could be launched along with this series.

Finally, there’s the Vivo T3 5G and Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphones that have been in the news, revealing a few of its specs.

Featured Image: Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro