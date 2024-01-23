Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy A73, Unlocked Galaxy S21, and US-unlocked Galaxy S23 Receive Security Updates

Many devices including Samsung Galaxy A73 and US-unlocked Galaxy S23 obtain January 2024 security update.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will receive its first software update and the Unlocked Galaxy S21 has received the Android 14 update in the US.

Galaxy S24

Samsung officially launched the Galaxy S24 series a few days back. The brand will start the sales of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24+ on 31st January 2024. Moreover, it will release the first software update to the Galaxy S24 series today, on 23rd January 2024. The update will be pre-loaded on the Galaxy S24 series smartphones in the coming days. This update is expected to improve the camera quality, battery, and overall performance of the smartphones.

Galaxy A73

Samsung has rolled out January 2024 security update to the Galaxy A73 smartphones in Turkey. The update will be soon released to these phones in Europe and other regions. The firmware version of the update is A736BXXS6DXA1 and its size is approx. 500MB.

The update incorporates January 2024 security patch that fixes nearly 75 security flaws that were detected in the earlier software. The Galaxy A73 users in Europe can check for this new update from the Software update section in the Settings app. Samsung may roll out the One UI 6.1 update to Galaxy A73 in the upcoming months.

Unlocked Galaxy S21

Samsung has rolled out the Android 14 update for the factory-unlocked models of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21+ in the US. The firmware version of the update is G99xU1OYM9FWL3 and its download size is approx. 2GB. This update offers the December 2023 security patch. It removes 65+ security flaws that were discovered in the earlier software version.

US-unlocked Galaxy S23

Samsung has already released the January 2024 security patch to the global variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23+. The brand has now begun releasing this security update to the carrier-unlocked versions of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 in the US. The firmware versions of this update for the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 are S916U1UES2BWL9 and S911U1UES2BWL9 respectively. The update includes the January 2024 security patch and it solves 75 security flaws.