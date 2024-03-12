Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Unlocked S23 Series, S23 FE, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5 Get March Security Updates

Flagship Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy S24 series are receiving software updates in various regions.

Let’s check what update each device is getting and in which regions.

Galaxy S24 Series

All three phones in the recently released S24 lineup including Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra have started getting March 2024 security patch updates. This is being rolled out to users in India with firmware version S92xBXXS1AXBN. The company had already released this update to users in Europe.

Galaxy S23 Series

All three S23 series phones including S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra have now received the March 2023 security patch updates. These will also be among the first few devices that will receive One UI 6.1 updates. Users should note that this update is only for carrier-unlocked devices. The carrier-locked units have already received this update. The firmware build version ends with ‘BXBD‘ characters.

Galaxy S23 FE

Similar to the updates received by S23 Series, the Fan Edition (FE) devices have also received the March 2024 patch updates. At present, this update is for users on carrier-locked devices in the USA. Other device owners should soon receive the update and Samsung will also send One UI 6.1 update for this phone in the near future.

Galaxy Z Flip 4, Flip 5, Z Fold 4, Fold 5

All four devices have received the March 2024 security updates and these updates are for carrier-locked devices. Factory-unlocked Z Fold 5 devices are getting the update too. The firmware versions are as follows:

Z Flip 4 – F721USQS4EXBD (AT&T, DISH)

(AT&T, DISH) Z Flip 5 – F731USQS2BXBE (T-Mobile, Metro PCS)

(T-Mobile, Metro PCS) Z Fold 4 – F936USQS4EXBD (T-Mobile, Metro PCS)

(T-Mobile, Metro PCS) Z Fold 4 – F936U1UES4EXBD (factory unlocked – T-Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Metro PCS, Comcast)

(factory unlocked – T-Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Metro PCS, Comcast) Z Fold 5 – F946USQS2BXBF (Xfinity Mobile, Comcast)

(Xfinity Mobile, Comcast) Z Fold 5 – F946U1UES2BXBE (US Cellular, Metro PCS, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket)

