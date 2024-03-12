Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Receive Security Patch Updates

Four Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones have received the latest security patch updates and the list includes Galaxy A72, Galaxy A53 and a couple of devices.

All four devices were released in the year 2021 and 2022 and these have already received multiple patch updates and OS upgrades. Let’s check what update each device is getting now.

Galaxy A72 4G

This phone was released in March 2021 with Android 11 OS. It already received Android 12 and 13 versions and is now getting One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 OS. Not all users have received this update globally and the update is currently being rolled out in the UAE region, some countries in Europe and in India as well. The firmware version for this update is A725FXXU6EXB3. This update brings with it Jan 2024 security patches.

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A53 5G was released in March 2022 with Android 12 OS and it already received two major OS upgrades to Android 13 and Android 14 by last year. The phone will soon get One UI 6.1 update and is also eligible to get Android 15 OS later this year. This mid-ranger is receiving prompt security patch updates every month.

The current update this phone has received brings February 2024 security patches and the firmware version is A536U1UES8DXA5. Samsung already rolled out these patch updates to carrier-locked versions of the device (SM-A536U) and then to the global variants (SM-A536E, SM-A536B). Now this update is being rolled out to carrier-unlocked (SM-A536U1) users of the phone.

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A32 5G phone was released in Jan 2021 with Android 11 OS and has received Android 12 and Android 13 versions. However, being a budget-device, this isn’t eligible to get Android 14 OS. The current update for this device brings February 2024 security patches and has the firmware version A326USQSCDXB2. This, however, is for the carrier-locked devices (SM-A326U). Very soon the updates will be rolled out to carrier-unlocked (SM-A326U1) and global variants (SM-A326B), in a few weeks.

Galaxy A13 5G

This phone was released in December 2021 with Android 11 OS and has received upgrades to Android 14 OS. Being on a quarterly schedule for receiving updates, the current update brings Feb 2024 security patches for carrier-unlocked variants (SM-A136U1). The firmware version is A136U1UES7DXB1 and the next update is likely to be in June 2024.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A13