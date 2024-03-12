The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Disappointed Fans Continue To Speculate

With no official announcement coming about The Elder Scrolls 6 release date, fans continue to discuss when they will get to play the game!

Grand Theft Auto 6 is not the only game the gaming community is looking forward to. Many other popular gaming franchises will have sequels released in the near future. The Elder Scrolls, the first game in the action role-playing video game franchise, was launched way back in 1994. In these two decades, 5 more games have been released as a part of the gaming franchise.

Fans of the franchise are now eagerly looking forward to the arrival of The Elder Scrolls 6, the next game in the franchise. Announced way back in 2018, fans continue to wait for Bethesda to make an official announcement about The Elder Scrolls 6 release date. Though Starfield, one of Bethesda’s most important projects in recent times, has already been released, the studio continues to work towards updating it.

Some of the official documents, which one stumbled upon in the past, indicated The Elder Scrolls 6 getting a release in 2026. Some gaming experts, however, have been of the opinion that it would take much longer for a game of this scale to be ready for a launch.

On platforms like Reddit, fans have been constantly discussing The Elder Scrolls 6 release date and several other details related to it. Recently, a Reddit user brought one’s attention to the fact that the gap between Morrowind (2002) and Skyrim (2011) is now lesser than the gap between Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls 6.

Through this statement, the user wanted to emphasize the point that fans had been waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 for way too long. This also serves as a reminder of the fact that years are spent in developing a video game. The time taken to develop a video game increases substantially if it happens to be a part of a much-loved video game franchise and huge expectations are riding on it. The gaming studio, after all, would want to do everything in its capacity to ensure the game lives up to the expectations of fans.

Release on Next-Gen Console?

One has seen a lot of theories floating about The Elder Scrolls 6 release date in the recent past. Recently, one heard rumors about next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles announcing their arrival in 2027. Many fans believe that The Elder Scrolls 6, too, will be a next-gen release and get a launch on these consoles.