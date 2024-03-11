Verizon Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S23 Series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Get March 2024 Security Updates

A bunch of premium flagship Samsung devices including Galaxy S22 series and S23 series have received March 2024 security patch updates from Verizon.

Let’s check each one in this article.

Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series includes Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. These flagship devices were released last year and have been getting timely security patch updates every month, ever since their release. Now Verizon has rolled out the 14th system update for these three devices and the update includes security patch updates for March 2024.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23: UP1A.231005.007.S911USQS2BXBD

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23+: UP1A.231005.007.S916USQS2BXBD

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.S918USQS2BXBD

Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was released in October 2023 and the smartphone has been getting monthly security patch updates from Verizon. The current update for this month is the 6th. It brings the same Android security patches for the month of March 2024.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: UP1A.231005.007.S711USQS2BXBF

Galaxy S22 Series

Similar to the S23 series, all three phones in the S22 lineup have started receiving March 2024 security patch updates. All three phones in the series have received their 29th security update from Verizon. Since they are premium devices, they’re on a monthly update schedule.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S22: UP1A.231005.007.S901USQS4DXBG

Version for Samsung Galaxy S22+: UP1A.231005.007.S906USQS4DXBG

Version for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.S908USQS4DXBG

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices were launched in August 2023 and since then, they have been getting security patch updates month on month. This is the 9th update for these phones and the update brings the same March 2024 patches.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: UP1A.231005.007.F946USQS2BXBE

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: UP1A.231005.007.F731USQS2BXBE

How to Get the Update from Verizon?

Users should visit the ‘Settings’ page on their phone and click on ‘System Updates’.

After this, they should hit the ‘Check for system updates’.

Now, the updates are ready to be downloaded and all they should do is tap on the ‘Install update’ option. It’ll not take more than ten minutes for the update to be downloaded to the phone.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy S23