Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to be the Thinnest Ultra Model and Expected to have Rounded Edges

Samsung is working on its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series of flagship smartphones including the S25 Ultra.

A recent tip highlights that the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone could undergo a revamp and portray several design changes when compared to its predecessors.

Design Changes

After the manufacturer stopped the production of its Note series, Samsung opted for the same sharp edges and boxy design in its Galaxy S22 Ultra that continued to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, going by a leak put forward by tipster Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will do away with sharp edges and feature rounded edges that were last seen in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The handset will come with an S Pen.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is projected to be the thinnest of all the Ultra smartphones opted by the manufacturer so far. It is expected to arrive with a maximum thickness of 8.4 mm.

Other Specifications

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature an AMOLED 2x display with a 6.9-inch screen size and 3000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The handset is anticipated to come in two RAM variants of 12 GB and 16 GB along with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB options for internal storage.

In the camera department, the S25 Ultra cameras are likely to be upgraded and comprise a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The 200 MP primary camera is speculated to be the same.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be powered by a 5000 mAh to 5500 mAh battery that offers support for different charging options like 25 W wireless charging, 65 W wired fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.