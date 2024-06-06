Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy A52, A23 5G and Galaxy F15 5G Get May 2024 Security Patches

Samsung has recently rolled out the May 2024 security update for some of its smartphones.

These updates are available in selected areas and for specific carrier networks. Hence, they may not be available to all handsets across the globe at the moment. The update addresses as many as 45 security issues.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Series

Samsung has rolled out the May 2024 security patch for carrier-locked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Ultra in the United States. These tablets are associated with the monikers SM-T878U and SM-T987U respectively.

The firmware is available for the Galaxy Tab S7 as version T878USQS8DXE1 while the firmware of the Galaxy Tab S7 Ultra is associated with version T978USQS8DXE1. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is expected to get the update in a few weeks from now.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

The tech giant has started making the security update available for carrier-locked and carrier-unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the United States.

The firmware for carrier-locked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are associated with versions G981USQS9HXE2, G986USQS9HXE2, and G988USQS9HXE2 in that order. On the other hand, the firmware versions of the carrier-unlocked S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are G981U1UES9HXE2, G986U1UES9HXE2, and G988U1UES9HXE2 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A52

The manufacturer is now rolling out the May 2024 security update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 in the Asian market. At present, users in Russia can avail the firmware update.

The firmware with version A525FXXS7FXE2 is relatively small in size and can be downloaded over a cellular network.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung has released the security update for its 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G associated with the Verizon network. This smartphone bears the moniker SM-A236V.

The firmware version for the 5G smartphone is A236VSQS4CXE3. Users in other regions and the other variants of the handset are expected to receive the update shortly in the upcoming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

The manufacturer has rolled out the May 2024 security update for the Samsung Galaxy F15G in India. This is not surprising as the smartphone has been released only in India so far.

The firmware is available as E156BXXS2AXE1 and is available within a few months after the smartphone was launched in the country in March 2024.