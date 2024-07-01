Ubisoft Confirms The Arrival of Multiple Remakes of Assassin’s Creed

Going by CEO Yves Guillemot’s statements, one believes the gaming studio will work towards releasing a mix of new titles and remakes in the future.

Yves Guillemot, who serves as the CEO of Ubisoft, has just confirmed that multiple remakes of Assassin’s Creed titles released in the past will be arriving soon. The franchise, which has been around since 2007, has appealed to gamers belonging to different age groups and has gone from strength to strength with time.

In the last two decades, Assassin’s Creed has tasted massive success with titles like Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The franchise has not only been profitable for Ubisoft but has also helped it earn a lot of credibility. Given the long-standing popularity and history of the game, Ubisoft has the opportunity to do several interesting things with it, including spawning its remakes.

Guillemot, in a newly published interview, stated that “some remakes” of old Assassin’s Creed games will be releasing in the next few years. The CEO remarked that the “worlds” in some of the older titles continue to be “extremely rich”. Guillemot believes this particular initiative will lead Ubisoft towards revisiting some of the older titles and work towards modernizing them. He also stated that the franchise will offer “plenty of experience variety” in the future.

Assassin’s Creed has had a variety-focused approach till now. According to Guillemot, there are plans to launch games “more regularly” and steps will be taken to ensure the franchise offers some freshness to the players. He stated that the games releasing as a part of the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be very different from each other. The CEO believes gamers will be pleasantly surprised by all that the gaming studio plans to roll out in the near future.

Now that the remakes have been confirmed, players can look forward to revisiting some of the most popular characters introduced to them in the franchise. While many would want to see Ezio Auditore again, some would wish to be re-introduced to Edward Kenway. Since Guillemot has already stated that gaming titles would be released regularly, there is a good chance of an Assassin’s Creed game being launched every year. This was a strategy Ubisoft used to follow a while back but then, stopped.

Since the developer has plans to provide gamers with a variety of experiences, one expects Ubisoft to strike a balance between releasing new games and remakes of old titles. At the moment, fans can look forward to the arrival of the next game in the franchise which is slated for a November 15 release.