Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5), Moto G6 Play and LG Stylo 5 Receive February Patch Updates from Verizon

Just as the month of February 2020 is coming to a close, three devices from Verizon are receiving their February Android security update patches from the carrier.

These are the Moto G6 Play, Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5) and the LG Stylo 5 smartphones. None of these devices is getting any other enhancement. If you have purchased any of these devices from Verizon, then you can check if your phone or tablet has got this latest firmware update.

Motorola Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play is receiving its system update No. 10 from Verizon and this update file has only the February 2020 security update from Android. Users of the Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus have been mightily disappointed at their devices being passed over for the firmware upgrade to the Android 10.

There has been a clear intimation on the Moto G6 Plus that it will not get the upgrade. In the case of the Moto G6 Play, the response from Motorola is more non-committal.

This Motorola smartphone released in the year 2018 may not receive the upgrade after all. It is pertinent to mention here that these Motorola devices are running on pureplay Android and the Moto G6 Play is still on the Android Oreo OS.

Software Version: PDPS29.118-67-5

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5) is also being sent via OTA, the latest February 2020 security update patch from Google. This the seventh time Verizon is sending a software update to this device. There are no other changes included in this update.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.T597VVRS2BTB2

LG Stylo 5

The system update No. 4 for the LG Stylo 5 has the February 2020 Android security update patch. Verizon had sent the last update in December 2019 and after that, this is the next update the phone is receiving skipping January 2020 update in between. This device too is not getting any other enhancement beyond this security update.

Software Version: Q720VS10e

The software versions are given below each of the devices to help users manually check if their devices have received it. The OTA updates usually get downloaded automatically and installed. This is done if the device is within the network and is connected to Wi-Fi. If your device is running low on battery, the update could skip. It is useful to check the software version in the phone’s (or tablet’s) settings.