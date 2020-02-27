Oppo CPH2083, CPH2069, CPH2067, Xiaomi M2003J6B2G and M2002F4LG spotted on EEC

New OPPO and Xiaomi phones with model numbers CPH2083, CPH2069, CPH2067, M2003J6B2G and M2002F4LG have been spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The CPH2083 smartphone was recently certified by Indonesia’s TKDN authority. Also, its key specs were revealed through its Geekbench appearance. The other smartphones have been spotted for the first time. The final product names of the newly approved EEC are currently under the wraps.

The CPH2083 smartphone’s TKDN listing did not reveal any information on its specifications. However, the Geekbench appearance revealed that the CPH2083 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that features a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM. The phone was found to be loaded with Android 10 OS. It scored 900 points in the single-core test of Geekbench. In the multi-core test, it recorded a score of 3754.

There is no information available on the specifications of the other EEC approved phones. Since they are certified by EEC, it appears that these phones will be heading to Europe in the near future.

OPPO has couple of smartphones waiting in the pipeline to go official. The Find X2 series includes Find X2 with model number CPH2023 and Find X2 Pro with model number CPH2025. The OPPO Reno3 Pro is scheduled to debut on March as the world’s first smartphone to arrive with 44-megapixel selfie camera in its dual selfie camera setup.

Last month, OPPO had launched the OPPO F15 smartphone in India. Rumors have it that the Chinese firm is gearing up to launch the OPPO F15s in March. There is a possibility that the CPH2083, CPH2069 and CPH2067 model numbers may belong to any of the aforementioned unannounced OPPO phones.

Xiaomi has recently launched Mi 10 series in China, and it will be debuting Black Shark 3 series on March 3. It remains to be seen whether M2003J6B2G and M2002F4LG could be Mi 10 or Black Shark 3 phone or some other upcoming Mi / Redmi device.