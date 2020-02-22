Verizon Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy S8, S8+, Galaxy A20 and Moto Z4 Receive Software Updates

Verizon has now sent over-the-air (OTA) updates for six devices including the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Samsung Galaxy A20 and the Moto Z4.

While all the Samsung devices are receiving their February 2020 Android security update patch, the Motorola Moto Z4 is getting January 2020 Android security update patch.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

Samsung and Verizon are including the latest February 2020 Android security patch update for these phones. However, there are reports indicating that the two models, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have already been updated to the Android 10 OS with the One UI 2.0 upgrade. There is no official declaration on Verizon’s update pages about this OS upgrade. This update is the system update No.19 for these two devices. It is now rumored that all three US carriers, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile would have upgraded their respective Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ before the end of February 2020.

Software Version for Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQU7DTA8

Software Version for Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQU7DTA8

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are also being sent the latest Android security update patches of February 2020. This is the system update No.32 that Verizon is sending up to these two models.

Software Version for Galaxy S8: PPR1.180610.011.G950USQS7DTA6

Software Version for Galaxy S8+: PPR1.180610.011.G955USQS7DTA6

Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Android 10; Note 10 series, S10 series, Note 8, Galaxy A50 and LG G7 ThinQ Receive Software Updates

Samsung Galaxy A20

The Samsung Galaxy A20 is one of the latest releases from Samsung and this is just the third system update that the device is receiving from Verizon. This update contains only the latest Android security update patch of February 2020.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.A205USQS4ATB1

Motorola Moto Z4

For the Motorola Moto Z4, this is Verizon’s 4th system update. This update has the January 2020 Android security update patch and nothing else.

Software Version: PDFS29.105-74-10

All OTA updates are automatically downloaded and installed on your devices. You can always check if the update is installed on your device or not. The software version mentioned below each model can be used as a reference to get this confirmation.