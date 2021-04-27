Huawei PKU-AL40 Full Specifications Revealed Through TENAA Appearance

A mysterious mid-range phone Huawei PKU-AL40 smartphone was recently certified by the TENAA regulatory body of China.

The listing has not only revealed the design but has also confirmed most of its major specs. This phone was spotted at the Bluetooth SIG authority last month.

The Bluetooth SIG listing of the phone revealed that it is a 4G LTE phone and it supports Bluetooth 5.0. The TENAA appearance of the device revealed that it measures 163.93 x 75.79 x 8.95mm and it weighs 198 grams. It is expected to arrive in China in color options such as Magic Night Black, Frosty Silver, and Spruce.

The Huawei PKU-AL40 houses a 6.5-inch display with a teardrop notch, which delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is equipped with a 4,900mAh rated battery and it features an unknown 1.8GHz under the hood. The listing states that it supports fast charging, but the exact charging speeds are not known yet.

The mysterious Huawei phone is expected to land in China in RAM editions like 4 GB and 6 GB. It may come in storage choices such as 64 GB and 128 GB. The device is preinstalled with Android 10 OS. The PKU-AL40 has a front-facing camera of 5-megapixel. Its rear-mounted camera module has a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter.

In related news, Huawei is expected to soon a new phone named the Mate 40 Pro 4G. It was recently spotted at the TENAA certification platform. The listing revealed that it has the exact same specs as its 5G edition. However, one major change on the device is that it was found to be running on HarmonyOS 2.0. Hence, it is expected to arrive as the first Huawei phone running on HarmonyOS.