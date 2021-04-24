Verizon Motorola One 5G UW Gets Android 11; Samsung Galaxy A20, J7 & J7 V (2nd Gen), LG V50 ThinQ 5G, K51, Q70, and LG G Pad 5 10.1 Get Software Updates

Verizon has started sending a new software update to Motorola One 5G UW, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen), Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen), Galaxy A20, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, LG K51, LG Q70, and LG G Pad 5 10.1

The latest update for all these smartphones brings April 2021 security patch, except for the Motorola One 5G UW, which is getting OS upgrade to Android 11 and March 2021 security patch.

Motorola One 5G UW

Motorola One 5G UW is a Verizon exclusive phone that was launched back in October 2020 with Android 10 OS pre-installed. Now, the device is receiving its 4th system update that brings the much-awaited Android 11 OS. It also bumps the Android monthly security patch level to March 2021. The upgrade should bring Android 11 goodies which include Chat Bubbles, one-time permissions to mic, camera & location, permission auto reset, Built-in screen recorder, and Better media controls.

Software Version for Motorola One 5G UW: RPN31.Q1-51-30-1

Also Read: Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S20 FE 5G UW, Motorola Edge+, Moto Razr and LG Stylo 5 Get New Software Update

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen) and Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen)

Verizon is sending system update number 13 to Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen) and Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen). The update mainly brings the April 2021 security patch which improved system security by fixing different levels of exploits.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J737VPPVRS9BUC1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J737VVRS9BUC1

Samsung Galaxy A20

This is system update number 9 for Verizon’s Galaxy A20. Like the other two Samsung phones, the latest update for Galaxy A20 also brings April 2021 security patch. Apart from this, there are no other changes mentioned in the update log.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS9BUC2

Also Read: Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 5G UW, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Get New Software Update

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

The latest update for LG V50 ThinQ 5G enhances the system security by installing April 2021 security patch. BTW, this is system update number 14.

Software Version for LG V50 ThinQ 5G: V450VM20j

LG K51

Verizon’s LG K51 is now picking up its 7th system update that mainly brings April 2021 security.

Software Version for LG K51: K500UM10j

LG Q70

This is system update number 6 for LG Q70 on the Verizon network. It brings the latest security patch update released in April 2021. This is a minor security patch update and does not brings new features or improvements.

Software Version for LG Q70: Q620VA10h

LG G Pad 5 10.1

The LG G Pad 10.1 on Verizon’s network starts receiving its 6th system that also brings April 2021 security, like the other LG devices in the article.

Software Version for LG G Pad 5 10.1: T600VS10j