Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (SM-T870) Makes its Appearance on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with model number SM-T870 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ was spotted at the same benchmarking site during the weekend. Like the Plus edition, the vanilla model is also powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, reveals the Geekbench listing.

On Geekbench 4, the Galaxy Tab S7 has appeared with a Qualcomm octa-core processor dubbed as “kona.” Past reports have revealed that it is nothing but the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform that has powered most of the Android flagship phones this year.

The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The tablet is loaded with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench, the tablet reached a score of 4509. It recorded of 12945 in the multi-core test.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to arrive in two variants such as Wi-Fi and cellular. The latter has SM-T875 as the model number whereas the Wi-Fi edition has SM-T870 as the model number. The Tab S7+ has a 5G version with model number SM-T976B. Its Wi-Fi and 4G LTE versions have SM-T970 and SM-T975 model numbers, respectively. It is unclear whether the Galaxy Tab S7 will also have a 5G version.

Rumors have it that the Galaxy Tab S7 is equipped with an 11-inch display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is likely to house a 7,760mAh battery. On the other side, the larger Galaxy Tab S7+ has a 12.4-inch screen with the same refresh rate support as the vanilla model. It is said to be equipped with a bigger 9,800mAh battery.

Samsung is yet to confirm the release date of the Galaxy Tab S7 series. However, rumors are rife that the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will be made official in the coming month.