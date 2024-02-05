Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get Feb 2024 Security Patch Updates

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have received the security patch updates for February 2024.

Z Flip 3 is officially the first-ever smartphone to get the February patch updates! Within the next few weeks to months, several other Galaxy smartphones will get these security patches. Samsung will prioritize the top-end phones to send the updates first and then it will slowly expand to the mid-range and budget smartphones.

The software update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones has the firmware version F711BXXS7GXAC. This is being rolled out in Europe currently and it could be sent to the users in several other countries in the months to come. The company hasn’t mentioned which security issues have been addressed in the February security patch update.

We can expect more details about this sometime next week when the company releases the update to multiple other devices in the Galaxy stable. Users can’t expect significant performance enhancements or new features as part of the February security updates.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Z Fold 3 is the second device to receive the February security patch updates. The firmware version of this update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 is F926BXXS6GXAC and the update is currently being rolled out in several countries in Europe. The February patch updates would bring in plenty of fixes for security issues found in the previous versions of the software.

If you have either of these devices and if you’re in Europe, then you can head to the Settings app and then to Software Update -> Download and Install.

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were released back in 2021 with Android 11 OS. The devices received Android 12 in late 2021 and Android 13 in late 2022. Android 14 with One UI 6.0 was rolled out just a few months ago and they will also get more Android updates this year.

