OnePlus 13 First Leak Hints at New Design and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

OnePlus just released its 12 series phones last month and it seems that leaks have already started rolling in for the next series, OnePlus 13, which is several months away.

Qualcomm’s next gen processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is in the making and it’s expected to be unveiled later this year, in October. This chipset will most likely power all premium and high-end flagship smartphones that will be launched after November this year.

According to the reputed leaker Digital Chat Station, OnePlus is working on a smartphone that will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. In the message posted on Weibo, the Chinese messaging platform, he also stated that the smartphone won’t have the circular camera with a hinge design that was spotted on the OnePlus 12 as well as the OnePlus 11 series. The camera arrangement in a circular module was also found in the OnePlus 10 smartphones.

So, this new leak suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone will boast a new design. No other details apart from this were revealed by DCS. It’s still way too early to talk or guess the specs of the smartphone as the release is far away.

As of now, OnePlus is working on two new smartphones in the Ace 3 series, namely OnePlus Ace 3V and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. The former is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and the latter will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

OnePlus 13 Release Date

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 and 12R smartphones in India two weeks ago. It launched the OnePlus 12 smartphone in China during the first week of December. OnePlus 12R was launched in China during the first week of Jan 2024 as ‘OnePlus Ace 3’.

Similar to how the OnePlus 12 was launched in China in December last year, the brand could launch the OnePlus 13 this year in December, first in China, before releasing it globally.

