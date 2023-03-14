Verizon Galaxy A21, S21, S21+,S22 Series, Z Flip4, Z Fold4, Note20, Note20 Ultra Get Software Updates

A bunch of devices ranging from budget Samsung Galaxy A21 phone to premium Galaxy S21/S22 series phones has received software updates from Verizon.

Let’s take a look at what updates these devices have received.

Samsung Galaxy A21

Verizon Galaxy A21 smartphone is receiving its system update number 16. It gets the December 2022 security patches and the update is intended to improve the performance of the smartphone. It also gives the phone Advanced RCS 1.0 messaging that allows users to send larger text messages till up to 8000 characters.

Other features that are included in this update are:

Typing indicators

Read receipts

Large group chats

High quality media sharing

Chat over Wi-Fi

Large file transfer

Location sharing

Version for Samsung Galaxy A21: SP1A.210812.016.A215USQS8CVI6

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+

Both these phones have received system update number 31 which brings the latest security patches for the month of March 2023.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: TP1A.220624.014.G991USQU5EWAI

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: TP1A.220624.014.G996USQU5EWAI

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

All three devices in the Galaxy S22 series lineup have received their 17th system update which provides the updated security patches for March 2023.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S22: TP1A.220624.014.S901USQU2CWAI

Version for Samsung Galaxy S22+: TP1A.220624.014.S906USQU2CWAI

Version for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: TP1A.220624.014.S908USQU2CWAI

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

The Flip4 and Fold4 smartphones have also received nothing but security patch updates that bring with them some performance improvements. The system update number is 7 for these stylish phones.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: TP1A.220624.014.F721USQU1CWAC

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: TP1A.220624.014.F936USQU1CWAC

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note20 Ultra

It’s the 34th system update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra smartphones that gets the March 2023 patch updates. These 2020 models are still receiving timely updates from Verizon given that they are flagship devices.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G:TP1A.220624.014.N981USQU3HWB3

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: P1A.220624.014.N986USQU3HWB3

How to download the software update from Verizon?

Head to the ‘Settings’ page and tap on ‘System updates’.

Next, tap the ‘Check for system updates’ option.

Now you can download the update and once it’s done, you can hit the ‘Install update’ option that you will see on the screen.

You can expect it to be downloaded within 6-10 minutes to both install and then to download as well.