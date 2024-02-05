Vivo Y03 (V2332) and Vivo V2342 Bag Multiple Certifications Ahead of Release

Two new Vivo smartphones, namely Vivo Y03 with model number V2332 and an unknown smartphone with model number V2342 have been certified across a few websites.

Let’s check the details about each of them in detail.

Vivo Y03 (V2332)

The model number V2332 belongs to the upcoming Vivo Y03 smartphone and this has been confirmed by its appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification website last week. The same model number has also appeared on Indonesia’s TKDN website. Today, the Vivo Y03 smartphone has appeared in China’s CQC certification, which has confirmed its charging speed.

The ratings specify 5Vdc and 3.0A which indicate the model will support 15W charging speed. It would most likely be a 4G-supported device but we need to wait for further reports to confirm this.

Vivo V2342

This model number has already been certified in Indonesia’s TKDN and Eurasia’s EEC websites. While nothing was revealed in those certifications, today’s appearance in China’s CQC certification has confirmed the charging speed supported by the device. The model hasn’t been certified in any other country.

The CQC listing shows 5V, 2.0A and 11Vdc, 7.3A Max as the ratings and this indicates that the device will support Vivo’s SuperVooc fast charging of up to 80W. It’s unclear what this device could be but given the high charging speed, this could be mid-range to high-end Vivo smartphone that’s 5G enabled. Again, we have to wait for more details to know the specs of the phone. We have no information about the release of these models either as it could be a long way to go.

Other Vivo Smartphones

We’ve recently covered plenty of other upcoming smartphones in the Vivo brand. There are a lot of models lined up for release in the next few months. Vivo T3 5G with model number V2334, Vivo Y18 series comprising of Vivo Y18 (V2333, V2345) and Vivo Y18e (V2350) and Vivo iQOO Z9 5G (I2302) are a few recent ones in the news.

