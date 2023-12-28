Samsung Galaxy S24 (SM-S921B) Received IMDA Certification Ahead of Launch

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024.

The company has not officially declared the lineup’s launch date yet. However, rumors suggest that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S24 series on 17th January 2024. The last few months have unveiled several certification listings and leaks indicating the expected specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24+ smartphones.

IMDA Certification

According to the IMDA certification listing, the model number of Galaxy S24 is SM-S921/DS. The listing acknowledges that the phone will have NFC support and 5G connectivity. Apart from the connectivity support and the model number, the IMDA certification listing doesn’t disclose any other specifications of the Galaxy S24.

The former leak suggests that the phone will boast a 6.2-inch large AMOLED display. The display could have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a Full HD+ resolution. Based on the market the phone gets released into, it could have either Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, the phone is likely to have up to 8GB RAM. It may come with 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

It will operate on Android 14-based One UI 6.0. It is expected that the phone will have a 50MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Moreover, the phone’s battery will have 4,000 mAh capacity. Some other specifications include the support for up to 25W fast charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Leaks about the Galaxy S24 series

While we are eagerly waiting for the official launch, the Galaxy S24 series has received 3C certification in China. It is anticipated that the Galaxy S24 series will support a charging speed similar to the earlier Galaxy S23 series, without any significant upgrades. The leaks also indicate that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ could offer up to 512GB internal storage, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra could support up to 1TB internal storage.