Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Production Begins, New Report Claims

Samsung has started the production of Galaxy Z Fold 3.

South Korean giant Samsung is expected to launch two new foldable phones in the coming months: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now, a fresh report claims that Samsung has started the mass production of Galaxy Z Fold 3 components, which means that we are probably 2-3 months ahead of the launch.

The Winfuture report specifically mentioned that these are the initial components that will be used in Galaxy Z Fold 3 like peripheral components. Samsung is slowly approaching production as the report claims that the company is currently producing only a third of the quantities of what Samsung produces. One of the reasons could be that Samsung might want to make improvements in production.

The report predicts that this could be due to the high cost of foldable phones. The company is yet to start the production of Galaxy Z Flip 3. But this does not mean that Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch days after the unveiling of Galaxy Fold 3. Rumors are rifle that both the phones will launch at the same event.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M22 (SM-M225FV) with Helio G80 Spotted at Geekbench; Could be Rebranded Galaxy A22

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leaked Specs

Recent leaks have revealed that Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first foldable phone to have an under-display camera. It is also rumored to be the first foldable phone to support S-pen. According to online reports, Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 12MP triple camera setup on the back. It is said to have a 10MP Sony IMX374 sensor on the cover display and a 16MP Sony IMXx71 under-display selfie camera. It is rumored that Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.5-inch unfolding inner display. Other rumored specs include – Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, 4,400mAh battery, and 25W fast charging.