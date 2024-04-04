Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Leak Reveals Specs Like RAM, Storage, Chipset and Dimensions

Samsung is expected to announce its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra any time now and launch them in a few months in July.

While various discussions are doing the rounds on these smartphones, it is rumored that the tech giant is working on two other affordable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE and the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Alleged Specs Leaked

Tipster Kro has put up two new leaks on the popular X platform revealing some specifications of the two smartphones. He has also put up another post stating that the manufacturer will release only one of the two Fan Edge foldable smartphones. He has not mentioned which smartphone would be released.

According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE will have a size of 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2 to 15.8 mm when folded and a size of 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm when it is unfolded. The smartphone will support 12 GB and 16 GB RAM options support 256 GB and 512 GB storage choices.

Depending on the market, the handset may be equipped with either a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset or an Exynos 2000 series chipset. It is expected that the US, South Korea, and Chinese markets will get the Snapdragon chipset.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip FE, the smartphone will have a size of 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9 to 17.1 mm when folded and a size of 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm when it is unfolded. The smartphone will come with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and support 256 GB or 512 GB storage. The processor is speculated to be Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung has not yet shared any details of the FE smartphones as of now. Hence, there is no authenticity about the above inferences and they must be considered with a pinch of salt.

"I'm developing both the Flip FE and the Fold FE, but it seems only one will be released. I already have the spec sheets, but I'm contemplating whether to share them with subscribers first." — kro (@kro_roe) April 3, 2024