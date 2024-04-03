Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Have the Same Weight as OPPO Find N3

There have been several leaks in the past regarding various aspects of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The most recent leak is regarding the weight of the foldable smartphone.

Manufacturers have been following the trend of lowering the weight of the current foldable smartphone compared to its predecessor. A new leak by tipster Ice Universe has now arrived stating that the Z Fold6 will be lighter than its predecessor, the Z Fold 5.

The leak states that the Z Fold 6 weighs 239 g while the previous Z Fold 5 weighs 254 g. The leak goes on to add that the weight matches that of the plain leather OPPO Find N3 or the vegan leather version of the Find N3. The tipster also claims that the foldable smartphone will have a 4,400 mAh battery.

Thickness and Screen Size

In another post, the same tipster highlighted the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The post says that the smartphone will have a thickness of 12.1 mm when folded and 5.6 mm when unfolded. The internal and external screens have undergone improvisation with respect to their resolutions. They measure 7.6 inches and 6.3 inches respectively with a 7:6 ratio and 22:9 proportion.

Other Specifications

According to other reports, the Z Fold 6 will feature an anti-reflective screen and Gorilla Glass Armor protection like that of the S24 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also borrow the titanium frame from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Z Fold6 is purported to be equipped with 16 GB RAM, up to 512 MB storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. It is also said the foldable handset will have a triple camera setup and support 25 W wired charging. Leaked CAD renders additionally highlight that the smartphone will be wider but shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

There are talks that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be revealed by early July. The manufacturer is also expected to announce the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 at the same time along with its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring.