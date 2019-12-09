Samsung’s Android 10 Testing Schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, M20, A30, S9 and Note 9 Revealed

Samsung has now started testing the Android 10 upgrade for Galaxy S10 series and also plans to begin testing the major Android update for Galaxy Note 10 lineup, S9 lineup, Galaxy M20, Galaxy A30 and Note 9 series later this month.

The updated information has appeared on Guncelmiyiz, a Samsung site that maintains a track record of Android updates for its devices in Turkey. Hence, it appears that some of these may receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020.

As it can be seen in the screenshot below, Samsung began testing the Android 10 update for Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e from Dec. 5. The testing of Android 10 updates for Galaxy A30 and Galaxy M20 will start next week on Dec. 16 in Turkey.



The South Korean company will commence with Android 10 testing for Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ from Dec. 23. The Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones will enter the Android 10 testing phase on Dec. 31.

Samsung has recently confirmed Android 10 roadmap for multiple markets like Germany, China and India. The company aims to release the Android 10 update for Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series in January 2020.

The Galaxy A30 and Galaxy M20 are also expected to receive Android 10 update in the same month in some markets. While multiple phones are slated to receive Android 10 updates in the first month of 2020, OS updates for some of these phones may get delayed by few weeks and they may eventually receive the upgrade within Q1 2020. Samsung will be bringing One UI 2.0 custom skin along with the Android 10 update.

Which device do you own? Are you looking forward to the new Android 10 upgrade? Share your thoughts in the comments below.