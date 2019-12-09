[Updated: Images] OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G (PCRM00 / PCRT00) TENAA Listing Appears with Full Specifications

The OPPO PCRM00 / PCRT00 5G smartphone that is believed to be the OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphone has bagged TENAA approval in China.

[Updated:] As expected, within a few hours after the TENAA listing showed up earlier in the day today, we have obtained the images of the phone in TENAA. The front side of the phone has punch-hole display with the camera placed at the top left of the screen. The rear side has quad camera setup on the left and this matches exactly with the renders of Reno 3 5G. So this confirms the identity of the phone!

The TENAA listing of the phone now contains minimum details on its specs. It has revealed information such as dimensions, display size and the minimum rated capacity of its battery. The PCRM00 / PCRT00 5G has also bagged 3C certification in the recent past. These listings suggest that it could indeed be the Reno 3 Pro 5G phone.

The purported Reno 3 Pro 5G’s TENAA listing reveals that it measures 159.4 x 72.4mm. The thickness of the device is 7.7mm which has been already confirmed by OPPO’s VP Brian Shen.

The model variants spotted today have a 6.5-inch display that probably supports full HD+ resolution. The handsets are backed by a minimum rated battery of 3,935mAh capacity. Shen has also confirmed that the typical capacity of Reno 3 Pro 5G’s battery is 4,025mAh capacity. These are in line with the measurements found in today’s TENAA listing, which strengthens the fact that these could belong to Reno 3 5G.

The 3C listing of the OPPO PCRM00 / PCRT00 5G had revealed that it may ship with a charger that supports 30W fast charging. This indicates that it may arrive with support for VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

The reservations page for the OPPO Reno 3 series is now live on OPPO’s official site. The listing confirms that Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is fueled by Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. The device is fitted with a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup on its rear. The device also features an in-screen fingerprint reader. The other details of the phone are currently under wraps.

We can expect another listing on TENAA website with full specifications of the phone in the coming days. OPPO is yet to confirm the launch date of the Reno 3 series. Recent reports claim that the company may announce by mid-December.