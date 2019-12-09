Oppo CPH2001 and CPH2021 with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 8GB RAM and Android Pie Shows up on Geekbench

Two new models namely OPPO CPH2001 and CPH2021 have appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The phones have appeared in Geekbench version 4. Both phones are found to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 chipset which is denoted by MT6771V/CT. The RAM capacity in the phones is 8GB and they will ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box instead of Android 10 OS.

Recently, Oppo CPH2001 was approved by India’s BIS agency and it was thought to be the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 smartphone for India. However, the fact that the phone is powered by an old MediaTek chipset and Pie OS confirms that the model numbers spotted today belong to anything but a flagship phone. These could be new budget, mid-range offerings from Oppo.

Similar to the specs, the scores of both Oppo CPH2001 and CPH2021 are quite similar. CPH2001 has scored 868 and 2515 in single and multi-core performance whereas CPH2021 has scored 766 and 2454 in single and multi-core scores respectively. Though there is some difference in the single-core scores, the multi-core scores are quite similar. This could possibly be two variants of the same phone.

Other OPPO Phones

Apart from these two phones, we already know quite a few other OPPO phones in the making. In the database of Russia’s EEC agency, the models OPPO CPH2015 and CPH2025 were certified.

Recently, in China’s CCC database, three batches of model numbers were certified and all phones were found to be 5G phones. The model numbers are PDCM00 & PDCT00, PCLM50 and PCRM00 & PCRT00. All these model variants will be supporting fast charging up to 30W.

Another phone, Oppo PCPM00 recently appeared in China’s TENAA database which revealed full specs of the phone that included 6.4-inch display, 4000 mAh battery and more. While one of these could belong to Oppo Reno 3 or its variants, these model numbers might also belong to an unknown Oppo phone.

Stay tuned for more updates.