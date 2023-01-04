Skyrim DLC and Important Update Might Have Been Leaked

2023 might bring in some cheer for Skyrim fans with the arrival of a new Skyrim DLC and major updates.

It has been 11 years since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been launched. With time, the game has become more and more popular and reached out to a wide number of gamers. One of the things that have worked greatly in favor of the game is Bethesda’s re-releasing it on all major platforms at regular intervals.

Also Read: Skyrim Mod Gearing Up To Bring Nemesis System To Elder Scrolls V

While it is rare to see new DLCs or updates being rolled out for a game that is more than a decade old, Skyrim is an exception. Till the time The Elder Scrolls VI releases, Skyrim will be the mainline game for the publisher. Therefore, one can expect it to get the kind of special treatment, it has been receiving so far. One is very sure that Skyrim will remain extremely relevant for years and that means the publisher will continue to launch updates and DLCs for the game frequently.

A new SteamDBupdate, which has come to the fore recently, sheds light on a major update and DLC for the game. The Steam files state that Bethesda has been working towards developing something fresh for Skyrim. The ‘evidence’ one has received points towards an entity called ‘Branches’. There is a lot of technical jargon as well.

Also Read: Skyrim: Clip Shows Courier Approaching Player Because Of Glitch

While there is not much clarity on a lot of things at the moment, it seems Bethesda is planning to add a Marketplace to Skyrim. This marketplace might be characterized by the presence of a bunch of paid mods.

The encrypted Steam files have paved the way for a lot of speculation to happen around the new content that is expected to be introduced in Skyrim soon. Fans would remember that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition marked the arrival of some minor but interesting content in the game. Skyrim fans might be expecting something similar to happen to the game in the near future.