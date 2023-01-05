Nintendo Might Prioritize Switch 2 Console Over Other Properties

According to a new rumor, the Switch 2 will have all of Nintendo’s development team’s attention now!

Nintendo is finishing the development process of its upcoming games for Switch and will now channel all its energies towards giving the final shape to Switch 2 or whichever console emerges as a successor to Switch.

At least that’s what a recently emerged rumor suggests.

The Wii U resulted in Nintendo going through several issues. The Switch, however, has emerged as a huge success for the video game giant. While the Wii U ended up being one of the worst-selling video game consoles in history, the Switch achieved massive success and found a place for itself in the list of one of the highest-selling video game consoles of all time. As far as lifetime sales are concerned, it should overtake the PlayStation 4 very soon.

Though the Switch continues to have a dream run, it does have some issues that need to be ironed out. The console was launched in the year 2017 and now, its hardware does not look as fresh as it did when it was launched initially. Nintendo seems to have taken note of it and that seems to be the reason why it is now diverting its attention towards ensuring that its successor console lives up to the expectations people have of it.

If rumors are to be believed, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the last major exclusive game to be launched on the Nintendo Switch. As per the rumors, Nintendo has plans to launch small-sized games, remasters and remakes designed for the Switch quickly before focusing on the new titles that would be developed for the Switch 2 console. While some believe that the new Nintendo console will be launched in 2024, many are of the opinion that it will see the light of day in 2025.

We think this is very likely true. Just like the 3DS on its final years, we will start seeing more remasters/remakes and smaller franchises this and next year on Switch, as the transition to the next platform begins internally. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 2, 2023

From what I’m hearing I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo starts talking about new hardware by 2024. I’m not convinced another huge first-party game other than Zelda is left on Switch (usual Nintendo prediction caveats apply…) https://t.co/96CSoLd0Dn — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) December 29, 2022

While the rumors have sparked discussions among fans, one cannot help but point out the issues with them. The one who is behind these rumors has conveniently ignored the fact that Pikmin 4 is one of those games that have already been announced for the Switch. The game has been scheduled to be released a while after Tears of the Kingdom comes out. Pikmin 4, in fact, is one of the most anticipated Switch releases this year. Because of the discrepancies in the rumors, some players are finding it difficult to take them seriously.

Many insiders have also stated that a remake or remaster of Metroid Prime has already been developed for the Switch. As per the insiders, the game is fully ready but a release date has not been finalized yet. There have also been strong rumors about a new 2D Super Mario game to release on the Switch soon.