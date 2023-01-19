Starfield Release Date Undergoes a Change on Steam

When you visit Starfield’s Steam Page and try to get some information on the release date of Starfield, you realize it has been listed as ‘Coming Soon’.

Earlier, ‘2023’ was written there. This implies the release has been changed.

Starfield is one of the most awaited games of 2023 and fans have been eagerly waiting for it to arrive for a while. When the game gets an official release, it will definitely create a lot of noise. At the moment, however, there is no clarity on when the publisher would manage to launch it. While fans have been throwing random figures in the air, there is no surety as to when the game will see the light of day.

Recently, an interesting theory pertaining to the release of the game was floating around. It was stated that Starfield would release in the month of April to coincide with the International Day of Human Space Flight. This particular event falls on April 12. All this, of course, is pure speculation and Bethesda has released no statement pertaining to this. There is a good chance of the game releasing in the first half of this year but given the aforementioned development, Bethesda might have some other plans.

Because of the ‘Coming Soon’ message flashing on Steam, there is renewed discussion in the gaming community about the release of Starfield. There is a possibility of Bethesda making an announcement about the release date of the game at the Starfield deep dive which is scheduled to be organized soon.

Fans, who have an optimistic approach to things, believe that by changing the text to ‘Coming Soon’, the studio might just be trying to build some anticipation around the game’s release. With so many speculations being made about the release date of Starfield, one just hopes Bethesda makes an official announcement about it soon.