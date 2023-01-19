GTA Trilogy to be Launched on Epic Games Store Soon

Putting rest to all speculations, a reputed leaker recently claimed that the GTA Trilogy will get a release on Epic Games Store very soon.

According to a well-placed insider, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be launched on January 19th.

The GTA Trilogy remasters, since November 2021, have been exclusively available on the Rockstar Relauncher on PC. Though Rockstar Games remained quiet about its plans to launch the game on multiple platforms, it seemed to be working diligently towards making that happen.

What’s The Release Date?

If the information provided by BillbilKun proves to be accurate, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be launched on January 19 at 4PM UTC. The insider has further stated that in the first week of its release, the game will be available to be purchased at a discounted price of 50%.

PREMIERE Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTC

It will be on sale too with 50% off discount during the first week#GTA pic.twitter.com/too3dgsRGQ — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 16, 2023

What Are The Plans For a Steam Release?

After BillbilKun posted the aforementioned tweet, many fans were led to believe that the GTA Trilogy would release simultaneously on Steam and Epic Games Store. According to BillbilKun, the GTA Trilogy will “probably” release on Steam on January 19 but he does “not know” this for sure.

There is some ambiguity about it as Rockstar hasn’t shared any update or the slightest hint about GTA Trilogy’s release on Steam and Epic Games Store. It must be noted here that the Epic Games Store mostly opts for an exclusive release initially in a bid to monetize the game optimally. If it takes the same approach as the GTA Trilogy release, then one would have to wait for a while for it to be launched on Steam. Once the GTA Trilogy releases on the Epics Games Store, one hopes that Rockstar shares some updates about its Steam release.