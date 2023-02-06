The Elder Scrolls Fans Receive a Pleasant Surprise In The Form of a Free Game

Amazon Prime has offered some cheer to The Elder Scrolls fans by giving them access to a free game.

The Elder Scrolls has been one of the most popular contemporary gaming series.

Apart from being popular, this is one game that also scores brownie points for its high-quality content and sharp visuals. Many gaming experts have ranked it as one of the most well-designed RPGs to have been made. Fans of this franchise have also been quite happy with the kind of services and offers they have received from time to time. Recently, Amazon Prime made The Elder Scrolls fans happy by providing them with a free game.

Through Prime Gaming, Amazon is offering The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition at zero cost. While there are no hidden schemes here, you must remember that this offer is valid only for PC users. However, that’s a minor aberration as a majority of The Elder Scrolls fans are on PC.

Last year, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind completed 20 years of its release. The game was released amidst much anticipation in 2002 and has managed to retain its popularity for quite some time now. Ever since its release, Bethesda Game Studios has been taking several effective steps to update the game and ensure that it remains relevant.

When a game gets a strong response upon its initial release, you know that it is headed in the right direction. That’s exactly what happened with The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. When it released, it garnered a very high 88 score on Metacritic. By the time 2002 came to an end, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind was already declared as one of the most accomplished games to have been launched that year.