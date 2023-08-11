The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Receives a Gorgeous 4K Remastered Version

Fans of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will now get to experience the game in a more visually stunning form!

In the Elder Scrolls series, no game can rival the popularity of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. While the game is in a league of its own, a few other games from the franchise, too, have made a distinctive mark for themselves. One such game in the franchise is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The open-world action role-playing game, which was launched in the year 2006, continues to be immensely popular and is known for its high-end mechanics.

For a while, there had been rumors about Bethesda working on an official remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Fans, however, are being a little cautious when it comes to responding or reacting to rumors pertaining to Bethesda games. The gaming studio, at times, makes announcements about games but for the longest time, no movement happens on that front. The Elder Scrolls VI, for instance, was revealed five years back but one hasn’t received any significant update about it yet.

While there is no surety about a remake of Oblivion arriving in the near future, the modding community seems to be working on a 4K remastered version of the game. The modder behind this particular mod happens to be Bobobass84.

The mod, whose file size has been pegged at 7.8 GB, features 4K textures enhanced by AI. Once a player unzips these files onto their hard drive, they would end up consuming 21 GB of storage space. This particular mod is now available through Nexusmods. Apart from improving the visuals of the game, the mod also ends up enhancing the expansion Knights of the Nine. For an Elder Scrolls fan, it’s a good time to be a PC gamer.