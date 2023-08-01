The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake: Virtuos Games Is Working On It

There is good news for those who had been relentlessly waiting for a remake or remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to come out!

A while back, the LinkedIn profile of a former employee of Virtuos Games was responsible for revealing the fact that the gaming studio was associated with the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. The game was formally announced early this year. What has happened now is that a former employee has shared details about the project the gaming studio is working on at the moment. According to the former employee, Virtuos Games is currently working on a remake or remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Though The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the most successful game in the franchise, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remains a special title for most fans. While the game has its set of fans, what one can’t deny is the fact that it has failed to evolve with the times. However, Virtuos Games seems to know that and is working towards making the game relevant and exciting for those who haven’t tried it yet.

Virtuos Games, according to a post that has now been deleted, is working on as many as five different projects at the moment. The most important project out of these is the ‘Altar’ which is supposed to be a “remaster/remake of Oblivion”.

The source has stated that there is no clarity on the game being a full-fledged remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. However, the development team seems to be using a pairing system that seems to encompass “an Unreal Engine 5 project, and the old Oblivion one”. The user, whose account has been deleted by now, claimed that Virtuos Games has taken complete charge of the project and the art and design aspect is being looked into by Black Shamrock.

According to this former employee, the remake or remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will be out towards the end of 2024 or early 2025. The release date, as per the employee, greatly depends on whether it is a remake or remastered version of the game. It must be noted here that the fans of the franchise had been developing a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion using the in-game engine of Skyrim. This particular version is expected to come out by 2025.