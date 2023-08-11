GTA 5: Official Sales Figure Of The Game Touches 185 Million

GTA 5 continues to become a bigger success with each passing day!

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke about the sales performance of the games offered by Rockstar Games in the last three months during the recently conducted Q1 2024 quarterly earnings presentation. Zelnick discussed the various aspects related to these games with his team and tried to gauge whether some of the games have registered an improvement in sales.

During this discussion, it came to light that Grand Theft Auto 5 has managed to register a sale of 185 million copies. Till May, the game had sold 180 million copies. In just two months, 5 million copies of the game had been sold. The cumulative sales figures of all the games in the GTA series now stood at 405 million copies. GTA 5 has contributed significantly to the overall sales registered by the franchise.

Zelnick, along with his team, analyzed the sales registered by each of the games carefully and came to the conclusion that GTA 5 and GTA Online sold more copies than everybody had expected them to. While some people from the team had expected GTA 5 to do such numbers, the extraordinary sales performance of GTA Online took everyone by surprise.

While doing an interview with a publication, Zelnick had stated that GTA+ has been designed as a subscription program and it has registered good growth over a period of time. As per Zelnick, new features have been added to the subscription platform with time owing to the demand and preferences of the gamers.

As per the team’s findings, Red Dead Redemption 2 sold more than 2 million copies in the last three months. Till now, the game has registered a sale of 55 million copies. The entire Red Dead franchise has cloaked sales amounting to 79 million copies. Zelnick stated that the team is very happy to see the kind of growth the franchise has registered in the recent past. The action-adventure franchise, which was launched in the year 2010, is known for its scale and visual extravaganza.

Interestingly, there has been no update on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition’s mobile edition. Fans had been waiting to hear about the mobile edition of the game for a while now. According to investor reports of Take-Two, the release date of the game will be announced soon.