The Re-Released Version of Red Dead Redemption To Be Designed As a Proper Remake

Instead of being a remastered version, Red Dead Redemption’s re-released version will be a full-fledged remake!

Red Dead Redemption fans had been requesting for a remake of the game to be developed. Some of the fans, who seemed to have gotten increasingly frustrated with Rockstar Games not doing much in this direction, started recreating certain portions or elements of the game in Red Dead Redemption 2.

While fans want a Red Dead Redemption re-released version, they are also cautious because of a few reasons. Everybody had high hopes for the Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. It was designed to be a remastered version of three GTA games. Everybody expected it to make fans happy. However, the remastered version turned out to be a disappointment.

The game was filled with bugs and gamers experienced a variety of difficulties while playing it. Instead of being an improvement on the three classic games, the Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had several elements that fans wished weren’t incorporated in the game. Since then, the gaming community has been quite wary of remasters.

While fans want a remake of Red Dead Redemption, they hope that it gets done with a lot of care and caution. The remake should have the essence of the original game and at the same time, offer a few things the original game could not. Most importantly, they would want it to be devoid of bugs and offer them a smooth gameplay experience.

Recently, GTA fans stumbled upon a Reddit thread called “Red Dead Redemption will be a remake not a remaster according to previous leaks”. This particular thread featured information that was sourced out from leakers who have a ‘good track record’ as far as circulating information pertaining to the GTA games is concerned. According to the leak, Red Dead Redemption 1 will be remade with the game engine used in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The tweet, which has been deleted now, is from the year 2021. Because of that, fans are bound to be a little skeptical about its relevance and authenticity. However, since Red Dead Redemption has been a widely appreciated game, there is a good chance of its remake being in the works.