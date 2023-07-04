Red Dead Redemption Remake: Rockstar Games Might Get Back To Developing It

According to reliable insiders, Rockstar Games could turn its attention to the development of Red Dead Redemption after pausing it for a while!

In today’s times, one is witnessing several popular games from the past getting remastered. For a long time, fans had been wishing to see a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption. The game, which was launched way back in 2010, has been widely acknowledged as one of the best titles to have come out of the gaming industry.

A while back, there were rumors about Rockstar Games developing the remastered versions of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption. In July 2022, one came across reports stating that Rockstar had decided not to go ahead with the remasters of GTA IV and RDR. This was, reportedly, a result of Rockstar wanting to channel all its energies towards developing GTA 6. This, quite naturally, disappointed all those fans who were waiting to try out these remasters.

Important thread regarding the Red Dead Redemption remaster. A reminder that Zack covered the GTA Trilogy first before anyone else did and most details were correct. It appears it has been unpaused sometime last year. 👇 https://t.co/bC3bCKQtGo — Ben (@videotechx) June 28, 2023

However, now there is a twist in the tale. Some industry insiders are of the belief that Rockstar will resume working on the remasters of RDR and GTA IV soon. Ben, a Rockstar Games insider who goes by the Twitter handle @videotechx, extended support to the information provided by another insider named Zack Zwiezen. Ben stated that the information that Zwiezen had earlier provided on GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition turned out to be accurate.

Interestingly, Zach had earlier stated that the poor launch received by GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was the primary reason behind the RDR remaster getting canceled. However, now it is being said that Rockstar had simply paused the development work on the RDR remaster and not really canceled it. If this news about Rockstar resuming work on the RDR remasters is true, it will definitely make fans of the franchise happy.