The Sims 4: Blooming Rooms Kit DLC To Be Offered To Players Soon

According to a blog post by EA, the Sims 4 Blooming Rooms kit DLC will be available to be downloaded at zero cost in the next few weeks.

Electronic Arts has just confirmed that it will be offering the Blooming Rooms Kit to fans for free very soon. Most of the items, that EA offered at zero cost in the recent past, were available on all leading platforms. However, that might not be the case with the Blooming Rooms Kit DLC.

Ever since it was launched in the year 2014, The Sims 4 has received a lot of love from gamers. The game has evolved greatly over the years and managed to expand its player base significantly as well. In these ten years, the game has received 15 expansions and 60 minor DLC packs. The Blooming Rooms Kit was first introduced in the year 2021. The pack, which offered two dozen furniture items and plants, has made a name for itself as an extremely versatile build kit that offers great utility as well.

Also Read: The Sims 4: Players Are Being Given Backyard Stuff DLC Pack For Free

Now, fans have been finally given the confirmation that the Blooming Rooms Kit DLC will be provided to fans for free. This particular announcement was made quietly through a blog post. This blog post revolved around the macOS version of the EA app getting readied and being available to players soon. Towards the end of the blog, one stumbles upon a line stating that fans will be able to download The Blooming Rooms Kit for free. As per the information given out in the blog, the promo for the DLC will arrive in the next couple of weeks.

At the moment, EA has confirmed that this pack will be offered free to EA users on Mac and PC. There is no clarity on whether it would be available on other platforms for free as well. The application does not feature a console port. Therefore, one doesn’t know whether Xbox and PlayStation users will get to avail of this offer.

Also Read: Crystal Creations Stuff Pack: The Sims 4 Makes An Official Announcement About New Pack

For the next couple of weeks, The Sims 4 players will have the opportunity to claim the Backyard Stuff DLC at zero cost. This offer has a Microsoft version which will not be available after April 13. This is the time when one expects The Blooming Rooms Kit to be offered to the players for free. The reason behind one believing so is that EA has never offered two add-ons for free at the same time.

The current pricing of The Blooming Rooms Kit is $4.99. While the PC version has never been offered at a discounted price, EA Play subscribers have had the opportunity to get it at a discount of 10%. Since most freebies offered in the past have been around for a month, one expects EA to follow a similar pattern while offering The Blooming Rooms Kit DLC for free.