The Sims 4: Lovestruck Expansion Pack Improves The Dating Scenario In The Game

The upcoming Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack will fix a major issue with the dating feature in the game.

The various packs introduced in The Sims 4 have played an important role in making the game exciting for players. While the players have to wait till July 25 to get their hands on the next Sims 4 pack, named Lovestruck expansion pack, the good news is that it will add a lot of value to the game. As per early reports, the next pack will bring in the kind of features that will obstruct other sims from getting into conversations without an invitation when the player’s sims are on a date.

A leak, which took place a week ago, revealed the Lovestruck expansion pack, which is the next pack to be coming to the game. With the arrival of this pack, there will be more options to enable sims to romance each other. This expansion, which would be the 16th paid expansion, is expected to bring three new neighborhoods that will serve as the base for romantic activities. Players will also get the opportunity to participate in new interactions like seductive dancing. The various turn-ons and turn-offs will be defined properly so that there will be some clarity on the kind of sims that will attract one another.

At the moment, Sims fans are keenly looking forward to the arrival of Project Rene, which is the codename under which The Sims 5 is being developed. That being said, The Sims 4 continues to be the focus of attention for most players. As per a screenshot shared by user lunniidolli on Reddit, players will get the opportunity to send more than two individuals on a date at any given point of time. They will also have the power to change the date’s location quickly. However, other sims that pop sporadically on public lots will not be able to interact with the chosen sims.

In The Sims 4, players had always wished for the dating features to be a little smoother and that is now finally happening. Several fans might be upset about the fact that this update is coming through a paid expansion. Many believe it should have been a free update. Some of the content about the Lovestruck expansion pack suggests that it will bring in a plethora of new interactions and items to the Sims 4.

The dating feature in The Sims 4 was launched many years ago. Ever since players tried it out, they pointed out the flaws in it. Though a little late, it is good to see The Sims 4 team resolving these issues. At the moment, The Sims 4 fans have a lot to look forward to. The new rewards feature gives bonuses to players in the form of new hairstyles and furniture options as login rewards.

Players will receive several items they would have picked up for free in an expansion. A quality-of-life upgrade, on the other hand, has been kept behind a paywall. Though not confirmed, the selling price of the pack is expected to be around $40. That is the standard price for most expansions that are introduced in The Sims 4.