Fortnite Informs Fans About Summer Update Release Date

The much-awaited summer update will drop in the last week of June.

Every year, there is a lot of excitement around the annual Summer update which Fortnite would release. While there has been much speculation around the Fortnite Summer update release date, it has now been revealed that it will arrive on June 25. Once the update arrives, gamers will get a lot of fresh content to explore. Sating true to the game’s name, Epic Games is known for updating Fortnite once every fortnight or two weeks.

On Tuesdays, gamers look forward to the downtime beginning around 2 AM. This does not happen only when a crossover event is scheduled or some inconvenience occurs. It is important to note here that downtime lasts for a few hours. The number of hours it will take depends on a couple of factors including the patch’s size. Between 6 AM and 9 AM, fans can get back in the game.

Patch v30.10 was the last update to be rolled out to Fortnite. In this particular season, it was also the first update to be released. Apart from themed items and a bunch of quests and cosmetic rewards, this update also marked the arrival of Metallica in Fortnite. The update also brought in a concert which can be streamed live on June 22 or 23. The update went live on Thursday, so there was a bit of a delay with the update. This, in turn, pushed back the release schedule of the Week 3 Quests and the Raiding the Rig Story quests.

The next update, as per expectations, will be launched two weeks after patch v30.10. Fans should be happy to know that v30.20 will bring the Summer event to Fortnite. The Summer Fest event is organized every year in Fortnite. In this event, players get the opportunity to go through themed quests and unlock free cosmetics. ShiinaBR, a well-known Fortnite leaker, had posted the upcoming downtime dates a while back. According to them, there will be no delay with the release of the Summer update. If this is true, gamers should look forward to the event going live on Tuesday, June 25.

CONFIRMED DOWNTIMES FOR THE NEXT MONTHS ‼️ – v30.20: June 25

– v30.30: July 23

– v30.40: August 6

– SEASON 4: August 16

– v31.10: September 4

– v31.20: September 17

– v31.30: October 1

– v31.40: October 15 NOTE: These dates are 100% accurate, but remember that they could always… pic.twitter.com/ukpXkcFBCD — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 18, 2024

There are several reasons why the Summer update is always keenly looked forward to by Fortnite fans. The Summer update brings along a bunch of fresh content. This largely happens as the employees of Epic Games go on a month-long break after the release of the update. For a very long time, gamers do not get any content apart from scheduled quests.

Even before the Summer update arrives, there is a lot that Fortnite fans can do to keep themselves busy. Those who are fans of the Battle Royale game mode can finish a bunch of Metallica Quests. Rocket Racing players will have Metallica content to check out. They can also unlock free Adidas decals. LEGO Fortnite fans will have the opportunity to go through the Expert and Casual Modes which have been added recently.