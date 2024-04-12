The Sims 4: New Release Date Announced For Party Essentials and Urban Homage

Party Essentials and Urban Homage are the two kits that will be launched simultaneously in the next few days!

A while back, players heard about the possibility of two new packs arriving in The Sims 4 in the form of Urban Homage and Party Essentials. Now, Electronic Arts has announced that these two packs will be released on April 18. Along with clothing and accessories, these packs will introduce players to several new and lucrative items.

The Sims 4 is one of those games which receives updates regularly. Owing to new content being added to the game at regular intervals, fans have remained hooked to it. The game has also witnessed its player base expanding steadily with time. This is one of the reasons why the game does not look dated despite being launched a decade ago. There is a lot of excitement for The Sims 5, which is being developed at the moment. However, fans continue to look forward to all that The Sims 4 offers.

The launch of Urban Homage and Party Essentials is quite significant as they arrive on the same day. Urban Homage has a ‘90s feel to it and showcases the kind of fashion that was prevalent in London in the early 2000s. To create this kit, Electronic Arts joined hands with Danielle “Ebonix” Udogaranya who has had a long-standing association with the company. Recently, the designer collaborated with the team at The Sims 4 for the Play in Color campaign that will be launched in July and give players the opportunity to choose from a variety of styles. The theme of the kit is urban chic fashion and it shall feature crop tops, jewelry and fancy nails.

The Party Essentials Kit, on the other hand, will mark the arrival of several props, tools and décor that can be used at parties. Along with new lights, the kit will come equipped with a fog machine, bar, and disco ball. The bar can be used by players even when a party is not in progress. Players will get to see these two kits on all the platforms on which the game is available. Though Electronic Arts has not made any announcement about the pricing of these kits, there is a strong possibility of them being sold at $4.99 as that’s the standard pricing for most kits.

In the month of September, The Sims 4 will complete a decade since its release. Since it is a big moment for the franchise, fans hope that Electronic Arts will share something about The Sims 5 on this occasion. The Sims 5, which is currently being developed under the code name Project Rene, has generated a lot of buzz in the recent past. While one has come across several leaks pertaining to the game, Electronic Arts has mostly remained silent on it.

Electronic Arts has not offered any hint on when The Sims 5 will be ready for a launch. However, the gaming studio has confirmed that it will be made available as a free-to-download game. This has, in a way, served as an indicator of the fact that micro-transactions can be seen taking place in the game as and when it releases.