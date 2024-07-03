The Sims 4 Polyamory Update To Be Launched Along With Lovestruck Expansion

The Sims 4 Polyamory update is expected to make the game more interesting for those who keep looking for romantic elements.

As a social simulation game, the first game in The Sims franchise was launched way back in the year 2000. Since then, one has seen three other iterations of the game arriving. The Sims games have benefited hugely from the fact that they have been offered as free-to-play games to players. In these games, players get the opportunity to put together virtual people referred to as ‘Sims’ and do several interesting things with them.

Also Read: The Sims 4 Brings In Controversial New Feature – Daily Login Rewards

The Sims 4, which happens to be the last game to be launched as a part of the franchise, announced its arrival in the year 2014. Though it has been a decade since the game first came out, it continues to get stronger and more popular with time. The game, which has been developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts, has seen content updates being rolled out to it quite regularly.

Now, fans can look forward to a polyamorous feature being added to their favorite social simulation game. A couple of days ago, Electronic Arts unveiled a new expansion pack designed for the game in the form of Lovestruck. The pack, which is scheduled to release on 25 July, has been designed to make players experience the world of Ciudad Enamorada. The players would also get the opportunity to visit its three neighborhoods, Plaza Mariposa, Vista Hermosa and Nuevo Corazón.

Apart from exploring these exotic locations, players will get the opportunity to make their Sims love lives more interesting by putting together dating profiles on the Cupid Corner app. By doing so, they will be able to explore the dating scene in detail.

The pack comes with a rather interesting feature that should appeal greatly to matchmakers. This particular feature shall give Sims lessons on becoming a Romance Consultant. The most prominent feature, however, is the one that gives players the option to build a polyamorous relationship.

The Romantic Boundaries system, which has been set up recently, gives players the chance to decide how they want their Sims to look at things like emotional exclusivity and physical romance. This will enable Sims to date multiple Sims while ensuring that other relationships do not get affected.

Also Read: The Sims 4 Update Released Before New DLC Launch

In The Sims 4, one has witnessed the arrival of several inclusive features over the years. The new Romantic Boundaries system is a good addition to the list. In the near future, one can look forward to many such features being introduced in the game.

In the year 2022, the developers of The Sims 4 joined hands with It Gets Better and GLAAD to put together two new updates that would give players the opportunity to choose a sexual orientation and pronouns for their Sims.

Through a statement shared through the official EA website, SimGuruJessica described creativity, discovery and inclusivity as the core values of the game. They further stated that the game, through various initiatives, has often celebrated these ideals. In February 2023, a trans-inclusive update was introduced in the game which brought in several exciting items.