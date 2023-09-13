The Sims 5: EA Confirms That The Game Will Be Available as a ‘Free To Download’ Property

EA confirms what fans have been hearing and wishing for a long time!

The Sims 5, which is currently being developed under the name Project Rene, was formally announced last year. While one had heard several rumors about the game, the one rumor that had been circulating for a while was that the game would be free to access or download when it releases. While a lot of speculations and conjectures had been made on it, Electronic Arts has finally confirmed that The Sims 5 will be “free to download” after its official launch. The gaming studio has also stated that The Sims 4 will continue to be around.

This particular confirmation has been made by Lyndsay Pearson who serves as the Vice President at Franchise Creative for The Sims 4 at developer Maxis. Pearson further stated that players would be able to play the game without paying a subscription fee. They can also enjoy the game, Pearson stated, “without core game purchase or energy mechanics”. All this information has come to the fore via a behind-the-scenes video. Pearson also spoke about the usability of the game by stating that different players will be able to enjoy the game together.

Pearson also shed some light on the monetization options the game will have. The studio executive said that players can look forward to “new experiences and content” that would be included in the game steadily over a period of time. Just like The Sims 4, content packs will be offered to players in The Sims 5 as well and that’s how the game will be monetized. He also went into the specifics by stating that a few elements like basic weather will be included in the game for free. However, a few activities like snowman-building competitions and ice dancing have been designed as optional purchases.

Fans of The Sims 4 were concerned about it getting sidelined once The Sims 5 is launched. However, Pearson’s statements have made it clear that no such thing would happen. Pearson has categorically stated that The Sims 5 and The Sims 4 will “exist side by side” and new content will continue to be added to the already established game.

In the last 7 years, The Sims 4 has managed to build a strong fan base for itself and Maxis wouldn’t want to upset them in any way. Since the release date of The Sims 5 has not been announced, one doesn’t expect it to arrive anytime in the near future. Till the time The Sims 5 is released, the spotlight will continue to shine on The Sims 4.