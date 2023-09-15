The Elder Scrolls Online Players Get To Access The Endless Archive Mode For Free

While the Endless Archive mode will be available for PC, Windows and Mac in October, Xbox and PlayStation users will get to try them out in November.

Recently, Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax Online Studios made an announcement about The Elder Scrolls Online receiving a new mode in the form of Endless Archive. This particular mode would lead to players being put in the winding libraries of Hermaeus Mora. Here, players would encounter a bunch of monstrous foes.

Endless Archive mode will have some rogue elements to it and it has been put together to bring a sense of dynamism in each run. Those who participate in Endless Archive will get lucrative rewards. Apart from some special cosmetics, players stand the chance to win a pet and a mount. Players would be delighted to know that this mode is being made available for free. The reason behind it is the fact that it is being included in the base game directly.

Apart from Endless Archive mode, players should look forward to several new interesting things being added to the game. The Update 40 is bringing in several major improvements into the game. While new Grand Master Stations will be arriving, players will also get the opportunity to distill crafting stations based in their apartments in order to have some more space at their disposal.

Players will also benefit from the Group Finder tool which has been designed to help them look for adventures they would want to be a part of or the kind that suit their sensibilities or the playstyle they follow.

October 30 is when Endless Archive and Update 40 will be launching on The Elder Scrolls Online for PC, Windows and Mac players. These updates will be rolled out on the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game on November 14, 2023. Once players, across different platforms, try out these updates, one will get a clearer idea about how well they are working.