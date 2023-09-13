Tekken 8: Upcoming Fighting Game Director Talks About Chances of Kirby Being a Part of It

As Tekken 8 remains just a few months away from its release, fans are having regular discussions on all that the game will offer them!

Those who have played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for a while would be aware of a very interesting in-game event that happened. Players had the chance to witness a bunch of guest fighters from different games making an appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Of course, since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was designed as a crossover game, such an event didn’t cause great surprise but it was delightful nonetheless.

The reveal trailer of the villain also caught everybody’s attention what with Ganondorf getting dropped off by Kazuya off a cliff and landing in a lava flow. Towards the end of the trailer, one witnessed Kazuya doing something similar with Kirby.

Tekken 8 is scheduled to release next year and there is a lot of excitement around it. Recently, Katsuhiro Harada, the director of the game, was posed several questions about the game on Twitter. One of the questions was about Kirby making an appearance in the game. Harada stated that Kirby will not be seen in the game and also confirmed that that particular scene in the trailer which everybody was talking about was the brainchild of Sakurai.

You want me to negotiate such a difficult deal with Nintendo?

By the way, the scene where Kazuya drops Kirby in the Smash Bros. trailer came about because Mr. Sakurai had always wanted to do it.

I rather insisted that I didn't want to antagonize Kirby's fans lol. https://t.co/uvxHPmtEVm — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) September 11, 2023

Harada getting the go-ahead to use Kirby seemed to be difficult in the very first place. This is largely because Tekken 8 will not be getting a release on Nintendo Switch. In the past, Nintendo has given permission for guest characters to make an appearance in games. Kirby might make an appearance in Tekken 8 if the game becomes available on Nintendo Switch sometime in the near future.

Tekken 8 is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 26, 2024, on all leading consoles and platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XIS and PC. Bandai Namco Studios has already made a formal announcement about 24 fighters that will be a part of the game. In the coming weeks, fans should expect to hear about the game more frequently.